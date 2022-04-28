JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested in connection to random series of shootings targeting drivers on I-15 back in November 2021.

The Juab County Attorney’s Office has identified the suspect as Adam Lloyd Gheen, 19.

Gheen has been arrested on 13 counts including felony discharge of a firearm, criminal mischief and more. Police say the shootings happened early in the morning around 3:15 a.m., Gheen allegedly opened fire on five unsuspecting highway drivers.

Court documents say the incident happened on Nov. 30, 2021, when Gheen gained access to a firearm and brought it to a section of I-15 with the “intent to shoot at people while driving.”

During the incident, police say Gheen shot his gun at five different vehicles driving nearby. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the vehicles were traveling between Nephi and Scipio in Juab County when they were shot at.

Officers say the first victim was shot at two different times. One bullet struck the driver’s side door, while the second bullet struck the front fender area.

The second victim was shot at one time. The bullet went through the driver’s side door, shattering the window.

The third victim was shot at one time. The bullet entered the driver’s side window, grazing the driver’s chest, resulting in injury.

The fourth victim was shot at twice. Authorities say the first bullet came in through the driver’s side and struck the driver’s shoulder, passing through and exiting out his back. The second bullet struck a trailer the man was towing at the time. Police say the victim required injury treatment at a local hospital.

The fifth victim was shot at one time, with the bullet striking the rear passenger’s side door.

Gheen has been arrested on two counts of felony discharge of a firearm with injury, five counts of felony discharge of a firearm, one count of possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to assault, and five counts of criminal mischief.