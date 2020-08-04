Man facing 22 charges in case related to Revenge Porn

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Unified Police arrested a man on 22 charges related to revenge porn. Detectives say 22-year-old Ralph Belgrede harassed, stalked, and threatened a woman he used to date. Officers alleged he sent pornographic videos to the “victim’s cousin and the victim’s child’s brother.” The report indicates the brother was 13-years-old.

Ralph Belgrede booking photo

“Our programs answer about 40,000 crisis calls per year and this is one of the most significant things people are talking about when intimate partner violence is happening,” said Jenn Oxborrow with the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition.

Investigators on the case say Belgrede “created 3 Facebook pages to keep talking to the victim regardless of the victim not talking back.”

Oxborrow tells ABC4 News this type of domestic violence all comes down to power and control.

“When we are trying to intimidate someone; when we are trying to manipulate them for a certain behavior or certain outcome; that is abusive, that is aggressive, that is about power and control,” she said.

Police say to have the utmost power over your images, think twice about making something risky.

“If a compromising material gets out there, then it becomes very, very difficult to recover it,” said Unified Police Departments Detective Kevin Mallory. “So you have to basically try and do whatever you can to prevent it right from the get-go.”

Victim advocates tell me don’t judge victims. One way of doing that is by saying “I would never be caught doing x,y, and z.” Instead, start by saying, “I believe in you,” “I’m sorry this happened,” “let talk about resources we can get you.”

“When you recognize this, either for yourself or for someone you care about, reach out and talk to us,” said Oxborrow.

The Utah Domestic Violence Coalition and the Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault are available to help victims get safe harbor, provide protective orders, and crisis counseling when needed for cases just like this.

Domestic Violence:

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

Sexual Assault:

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.