Man arrested, found with 20 ponds of marijuana in his car

EMERY, Utah (ABC4) – A North Carolina resident was arrested in Emery on Feb. 3 for multiple drug-related offenses.

At 10:24 a.m. an officer working on I-70 near milepost 141 witnessed the suspect driving at a rate of 75 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone. After pulling the driver over, the officer was able to smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the inside of his vehicle.

When asked if he obtained a medical marijuana card, the driver replied no. When asked about the scent, the suspect recalled that he had been smoking marijuana earlier that morning.

During a search of the suspect’s vehicle, law enforcement officials detected dry marijuana, methamphetamine, and concentrated wax marijuana in a black bag sitting on the passenger’s seat.

Additionally, authorities located 20 pounds of raw marijuana, several small plastic baggies, two scales for distribution amounts of the drugs, a glass pipe for smoking methamphetamine, several marijuana pipes, and three vape style marijuana devices.

In the center console of his vehicle, officers detected a loaded Glock 19 with one chamber.

Upon running the suspects drivers license police identified the man as Frank Edward Biddle Jr. of North Carolina.

Biddle has been to jail in North Carolina and is a convicted felon as well as a restricted person who should not have ownership of a gun.

Consequent to his arrest, Biddle received offenses of speeding, possession of a controlled substance (3 counts), distribution of a controlled substance (2 counts), driving on suspended or revoked license, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.