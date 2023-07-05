Man arrested for wrong-way DUI in Utah on July 4, Courtesy of DPS

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) — A man was arrested for a wrong-way DUI in Utah, and allegedly had a blood alcohol content of 5 times over the legal limit.

Jean Rojas-Campos, 25, was arrested on three charges of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, driving the wrong way under the influence, driving on a suspended license, and he was an alcohol-restricted driver.

On July 4, around 11:55 p.m., an officer with the Utah Highway Patrol responded to a wrong-way crash on northbound Legacy Parkway near mile marker two in North Salt Lake. When the officer arrived, he said he found two crashed vehicles.

After conducting a crash investigation, it was determined that the silver Dodge Stratus, driven by Rojas-Campos, was traveling the wrong when it crashed into a gray Chevy Cruze, with three passengers in it who sustained multiple injuries.

Rojas-Campos allegedly smelled like alcohol and admitted to drinking six beers so a preliminary breath test was performed on Rojas-Campos. The PBT showed that he had a .25 BAC, which is five times the legal limit in Utah. Rojas-Campos refused to comply with a chemical blood test request, so a warrant had to be obtained. The results of that test are still pending.

According to court documents, Rojas-Campos has multiple pending DUI cases out of Davis County and is an alcohol-restricted driver with a suspended DUI license.

Rojas-Campos was booked into the Davis County Jail pending further charges, and the possibility of bail.