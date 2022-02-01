Man arrested for threatening to kill Orem Mcdonald’s employees with screwdriver

FILE – In this June 25, 2019, file photo a sign is displayed outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Pittsburgh. McDonald’s is introducing a new training program for its U.S. employees after dozens of workers complained about sexual harassment. The Chicago-based company said Wednesday, Aug. 28, that its franchisees have committed to provide the training to 850,000 employees. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man for threatening to stab Mcdonald’s employees with a screwdriver.

Orem Police say the suspect is 38-year old Lance Derail St. Clair.

According to arrest documents, St. Clair told police he was collecting change from the ground along a McDonald’s drive-thru when employees asked him to leave. The suspect refused to leave, saying only police officers had the right to remove him.

Authorities say when an employee approached the suspect, St. Clair became aggravated and threatened to stab the man while brandishing a screwdriver. St. Clair threatened to kill the employees if they “didn’t let him get his change,” and “leave him alone,” according to police reports.

As a male employee tried to escort St. Clair off-premises, police say the suspect swung the screwdriver towards him, attempting to stab him.

Authorities say the suspect was threatening both employees and patrons at the business.

When police arrived at the scene, they say St. Clair appeared “highly agitated” and continued threatening the employee he tried to stab earlier.

St. Clair has been arrested on two counts including aggravated assault and commercial obstruction. He has been booked at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.