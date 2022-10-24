WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 42-year-old man has been arrested after an individual alerted West Jordan Police Department that he has been taking videos of others in the bathroom of a Home Depot, located at 1538 West 9000 South, on Sunday, Oct. 23.

The victim told police officers that he saw a cell phone below the bathroom stall wall recording him, according to the affidavit. Then, he saw the same cell phone moving to another stall to record a second person.

The victim got a hold of a manager at Home Depot and confronted the man who was recording, later identified as Carlos Simacas, as he was leaving the bathroom.

Simacas told police that he was in the stall the victim indicated, but he was watching videos and did not record anyone. Authorities said they did not find any evidence of videotaping on Simacas’ phone.

He is currently held at the Salt Lake County Jail with a Class A misdemeanor charge for voyeurism.