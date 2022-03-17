SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man after he stole a patrol car on Thursday.

Salt Lake City Police say the suspect was spotted fleeing from the patrol car near 864 S 300 E. in Salt Lake City.

Officers set up a containment area to corner the suspect.

At one point, the suspect ended up on the roof of a home near the area of Edison and 800 S.

Officers were able to apprehend the suspect and place him into custody.

Authorities are still investigating the situation.

ABC4 has sent a crew to the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.