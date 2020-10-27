Man arrested for stealing ‘Ralph’ the pig from Heber City home

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man has been arrested after police say he stole a pig from a home in Heber City on Monday.

Axel Alan Krider

In a post on the Heber City Police Facebook, “Ralph” the pig was stolen from his residence on Saturday.

On Tuesday, police stated they had arrested Axel Alan Krider and booked him into the Wasatch County Jail on one third-degree felony count of theft of livestock and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing.

Ralph was unharmed and has since been reunited with his owner.

A background check on Krider shows prior arrests for drug possession, intoxication, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, carrying a dangerous weapon while intoxicated, DUI, assault, domestic violence in the presence of children, obstruction of justice, failure to disclose identity, interfering with an arresting officer and disorderly conduct.