SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man for stabbing another man multiple times on Thursday night.

Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the incident happened near 700 West 200 South around 9:41 p.m.

Police say the suspect is Larry Soto-Johnson, 27. The victim is a 60-year-old man.

Officers say the incident happened when the two men were arguing inside a trailer. When the victim tried to leave, police say Soto-Johnson pushed the victim down and stabbed him repeatedly. The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

When officers arrived, they began searching for Soto-Johnson and located him a short time later. When the suspect spotted police, he began running away.

When police chased him down, he was uncooperative and did not listen to officer commands. Authorities were able to take him down after tasing him.

Soto-Johnson was arrested on one count of Aggravated Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. He is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail

Anyone with information about this case should call police at (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 22-52948.