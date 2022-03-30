ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man accused of threatening a veteran’s health care clinic in St. George has been apprehended on Wednesday.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Aaron David Kirschner.

Kirschner is wanted for making multiple repeated threats against the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs George E. Wahlen Medical Center in St. George.

The clinic announced a temporary closure on Wednesday due to Kirschner’s repeated threats.

According to arresting documents, Kirschner used a variety of resources including email, phone calls and his computer to harass and make death threats to the center’s employees.

Officials say from March 24, 2022 to March 27, 2022, Kirschner used his computer and mobile phone to make approximately 609 threatening calls under an unknown number to the center.

Kirschner would reportedly threaten staff members’ lives by saying, “Tell [the chief of staff identified by name] she is a dead woman,” and “…I have no problem putting a bullet in your head.”

Witnesses and victims say they suffered “substantial emotional distress resulting from Kirschner’s threats, insults, and repeated calls.” One woman feared for her life.

Kirschner would allegedly use multiple phone numbers to block the center’s phone lines with the intent to annoy and harass employees until his “demands were met.”

Officials with the Iron Metro SWAT Team served a federal warrant at Kirschner’s residence on Wednesday where he surrendered peacefully.

During his arrest, Kirschner told police he had taken a large dose of pills in a suicide attempt. He was transported to a local hospital for medical clearance.

Once cleared, Kirschner will be turned over to authorities to face criminal charges.