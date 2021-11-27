Man arrested for DUI crash with multiple children in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for driving under the influence with six children in his vehicle on Friday.

South Jordan Police have identified the suspect as 37-year-old Sharanjit Singh Multani.

Police say the suspect was traveling southbound on 4000 W in South Jordan at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle. The car crashed into a guard rail which prevented the car from launching off a 30-foot retaining wall and into a person’s backyard.

Authorities say the odor of alcohol and signs of impairment were noticeable upon approaching the suspect. When officers searched the vehicle, they discovered six children were also riding in the vehicle.

The children were transported to a local hospital for injury treatments. Only one child was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, police say. A very young child under four years old was not strapped into a child safety seat, either.

Police say the suspect refused any medical attention. A breath test was conducted and yielded positive results for alcohol impairment.

The suspect has been arrested on 17 charges, including six counts of driving under the influence with a minor, six counts of reckless endangerment, four counts of failure to provide a child restraint device, and one count of reckless driving.

He is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.