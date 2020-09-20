Man arrested for drive-by shooting at ‘wrong home’ in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A documented gang member on parole was arrested Friday for allegedly shooting multiple rounds at the wrong home in Kearns.

Angel Junior Medina, 18, of Bountiful, was charged on Wednesday with first-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and five counts of second-degree felony discharge of a firearm.

Documents state police responded to a home located on Mountain Men Drive in Kearns an a report of a shooting that had occurred. An elderly man and two juveniles were inside the home at the time.

Five bullet holes were found in the garage of the home and five fired Winchester 9mm Luger rounds were found near the home.

The officer was able to review the home’s surveillance footage and could hear five gunshots and saw two males running from the home.

While at the scene, a neighbor told police that he had reviewed the surveillance footage and recognized one of the males as someone he recently received threats from. He believed the shooting was intended for him and the homeowner said he was uncertain why someone would shoot at his home.

Detectives received surveillance footage from several of the surrounding homes on Mountain Men Drive, and they saw two males walking towards the home. One was wearing a white Salt Lake Bee’s baseball jersey with dark pants, and the other male was wearing a red hoodie with jeans.

The suspect in the white hoodie had a gun and shot at the home while the male in the red hoodie kept a lookout.

A Detective who worked with the Metro Gang Unit said he has had several interactions with the other individual involved and is also a known documented gang member.

Detectives also saw home surveillance footage which clearly showed the man in a red hoodie leaving with Medina who was wearing a white Salt Lake Bee’s jersey.

During an interview with police, Medina admitted the intended target was the neighbor.

Medina was booked into the Salt lake County Jail and is being held without bail. Documents state Media has a violent criminal juvenile history including aggravated robbery and kidnapping.