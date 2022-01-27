Man arrested for armed robbery in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department has confirmed the arrest of 38-year-old Cody Sweeney who allegedly assaulted a man outside of an apartment complex with a loaded handgun and stole property from him.

Police officials responded to a dispatch call on Jan. 26 at 2:47 a.m. directing them to the area of 200 East 100 South on reports of armed robbery.

While speaking to officers, the victim relayed that Sweeney became upset after a brief conversation and reacted by hitting him in the head with his gun and taking his property before walking away.

Law enforcement was given information on Sweeney’s whereabouts near 300 South Main Street during the investigation. After arriving on the scene, authorities safely located and arrested Sweeney following an altercation with an officer.

Neither the victim nor any of the officers involved in Sweeney’s arrest experienced any injuries.

Sweeney was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on counts of Aggravated Robbery, Unlawful Possession of a Financial Card, Possession of a Firearm by a Restricted Person, Possession of Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of Another’s Identifying Documents, Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Interference with Arresting Officer.