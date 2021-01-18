Man arrested for allegedly impersonating police officer, stealing doughnut from Lehi convenience store

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Police say a man was arrested after a convenience store clerk said he impersonated a police officer and stole a doughnut from a 7-11 in Lehi on Sunday.

According to a probable cause statement, a Lehi police officer was in the parking lot of a 7-11 located at 850 east and Main Street in Lehi when an employee approached the officer and told him about a suspicious person that came into the store earlier that day.

The store clerk told the officer that a man wearing a Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Department uniform came into the store and stole a doughnut. When confronted about the theft, the man said that he had paid for the doughnut, which a receipt later located by police shows that he did not.

The store clerk said the man, identified as Daniel Mark Wright, 47, got into a white Ford truck, and drove to a nearby motel, where officers later located him. Surveillance video also showed a woman get into the truck with the suspect. Officers then checked the records of the license plate of the truck and determined that the truck had been stolen.

Surveillance video showed Wright wearing a green Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy jacket with an embroidered badge, according to a probable cause statement. Wright admitted to being at the 7-11 but denied stealing the truck.

Officers confronted the woman seen on surveillance video with Wright, identified as Christian Olson. Officers discovered that Wright and Olson closely connected with a man who had been involved in a fatal accident and pursuit near Lehi over the weekend.

On Saturday, a man took police on a multi-city pursuit, after he allegedly killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run incident, fleeing from police, and was ultimately found hiding in a pile of manure.

The probable cause statement says 31-year-old Alalberto Ozeta was reportedly driving a stolen vehicle, had warrants for aggravated crimes, and was wanted for a fatal hit and run accident.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle near the border of Bluffdale and Lehi and attempted to stop him.

The suspect fled southbound on Redwood Road, drove into oncoming traffic, and then head-on at a northbound vehicle.

According to court documents, a helicopter was then issued to help keep visual as the suspect continued running red lights, passing vehicles unsafely, and traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph despite no officers pursuing him.

Officers were then shocked to discover Ozeta then hiding in a pile of manure in the middle of a corral.

As officials pulled Ozeta out of the pile, a bag containing 1.23 ounces of methamphetamine was found, officers share in a statement.

When questioned, Ozeta stated he also had swallowed approximately 1.5 grams of heroin prior.

Police later took Ozeta to the hospital where he was able to slip out of his handcuffs and escape, a probable cause statement said. Officers were able to take Ozeta into custody again a short time later.

A probable cause statement said that Ozeta, Daniel, and Christian were involved in “extensive criminal activity” together.