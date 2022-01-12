Man arrested for alleged 2016 murder of Roy child

The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for the alleged 2016 murder of a toddler in Roy.

According to the Roy Police Department, Jordan Sasaki has been arrested for aggravated murder and obstruction of justice in connection with the death of 14-month-old Genesis McCall.

At 10:28 a.m. On Oct. 10, 2016, officers responded to a home in the area of 5000 South and 3100 West for a reported medical incident involving 14-month-old Genesis.

After further investigation, police determined the incident was a child abuse homicide.

“At the time of the initial investigation there was not enough evidence for criminal charges,” the Roy Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.

Through the department’s efforts, enough evidence was gathered for probable cause to arrest Sasaki.

Assisted by the U.S. Marshalls Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team, Roy Police were able to take Sasaki into custody.

He been booked into the Weber County Correctional Facililty.