Man arrested for aggravated assault and burglary in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man is in custody after and aggravated assault and burglary in Ogden.

The incident happened at 5:30 p.m. when officers responded to a person with a gunshot wound at 2718 Brinker Ave.

When police arrived on scene, they found 30-year-old Mauren Wall had been in the location in a dispute over money.

Wall reportedly brandished a firearm then took two cell phones from the residence.

A man at the residence tried to get Wall to leave and was shot in the abdomen.

The victim was transported to the Mckay Dee Hospital where he was treated, accoriding to police.

Police believe the injuries are not life-threatening. Wall was booked in to the Weber County Jail.