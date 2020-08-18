Man arrested after throwing woman into Provo River, stops bystanders trying to help

PROVO CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 61-year-old man was arrested Monday after police said he allegedly threw a woman into the Provo River during an argument.

Poice said deputies were called to the Provo River Resort to investigate an incident from the day before. Employees reported Douglas Harold Green, had deliberately thrown a woman into the Provo River during an argument.

The woman told police she and Douglas were arguing over dinner arrangements and after she “refused to do what he asked.” Green became angry and threatened to drown her in the river, according to documents.

Green then dragged the woman against her will to the riverbank and forced her in. Witnesses said they tried to help the woman from the river, but Green yelled at them to stay away, documents state.

The woman told police physical abuse has occurred for years, however, the fear of retribution had stopped her from reporting what was happening. The said she felt if Green was released he would return to kill her.

Green was booked into jail and is being held without bail pending formal charges. He faces third-degree felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor unlawful detention and disorderly conduct.

Domestic Violence:

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately