Man arrested after stabbing on TRAX train

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 30-year-old man is suspected of stabbing someone on a Utah Transit Authority TRAX train Wednesday morning.

UTA spokesperson Carl Arky said the victim was stabbed around 10 a.m. on a southbound Blue Line TRAX train. The victim got off the train at the Crescent View Station in Sandy.

The individual was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect, Michael Caraway, 29, was taken into custody near Gallivan Center around noon. Caraway was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault.

The incident remains under investigation.