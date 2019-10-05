Man arrested after police tipped off to possible marijuana, mushroom operation

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person was arrested Friday evening after the discovery of a marijuana and mushroom operation at home in Sandy.

Sandy police said they received a tip about suspected marijuana and mushroom cultivation on Aloha Lane.

Officers executed a search warrant on the home. Because of possible spores in the air, hazmat crews were called in to help.

Robert Henderson, 22, of Sandy, was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of possession with the intent to distribute and cultivation.