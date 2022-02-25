SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 26-year-old man was taken into custody after an attempt to pair a children’s toy with foul play.

The suspect, later identified as Magalay Buwa, was arrested after he allegedly used a realistic-looking toy pistol downtown.

The investigation initially began on Friday at 8:24 a.m. after the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) received reports of a man pointing a gun at cars driving through the area of 400 South West Temple Street.

Officers who had already been in the area on an unrelated call responded to the situation immediately. After arriving on the scene, law enforcement successfully took Buwa into custody and recovered the pistol, which they then determined to be fake.

SLCPD Detective Michael Ruff emphasized the importance of this arrest despite it being a non-violent one, saying, “Any time someone is pointing a gun at community members it is obviously a dangerous situation. In this incident, our officers quickly put their training into action, which led to a safe resolution. This is just one example of the work our officers do each day to keep our community safe.”

Buwa has since been transported to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail where he was booked on charges of Threat-Use of Dangerous Weapon and Disorderly Conduct.