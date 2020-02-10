Live Now
Watch 4pm News Live Now

Man arrested after detectives find over 26 pounds of meth in vehicle

News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Summit County Sherriff’s Office

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A California man was booked into jail and may face federal charges after deputies said they found more than 20 pounds of drugs in his vehicle Sunday.

The Summitt County Sheriff’s detective assigned to the Homeland Security Investigations Interdiction Taskforce made a traffic stop on a vehicle for an insurance violation, according to deputies.

The traffic stop happened on eastbound I-80 near milepost 155 where detectives said they “saw items in the vehicle that led them to believe the driver of the vehicle was involved in criminal activity.”

Detectives deployed K9 Gorka for an open-air sniff of the vehicle. The K9 reportedly indicated the vehicle had the presence of a narcotic odor.

After a search of the 2009 Chevrolet Impala, detectives found 26 pounds of methamphetamine which was recovered from the passenger side of the vehicle.

  • Courtesy: Summit County Sherriff’s Office

The driver, identified as Timoteo Castro Guerrero, 37, of Tulare, Calif., was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail.

The case was transferred over to the Homeland Security Investigations for federal prosecution. If convicted, Guerrero could face up to 10 years in federal prison.

Anyone with information about people involved in manufacturing, distribution or the sale of narcotics is asked to send an anonymous tip online at https://www.summitcountysheriff.org/submit-a-tip/ or call your local law enforcement.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

100+ troops diagnosed with brain injury after Iran strike

Thumbnail for the video titled "100+ troops diagnosed with brain injury after Iran strike"

New bill to allow Uthans to order a beer like they order a pizza

Thumbnail for the video titled "New bill to allow Uthans to order a beer like they order a pizza"

Texas girl reacts to seeing first snow by busting out 'Let It Go'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas girl reacts to seeing first snow by busting out 'Let It Go'"

Rural county commissioners say emergency medical services are in need of rescue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural county commissioners say emergency medical services are in need of rescue"

The top legislative priorities of Alliance for a Better Utah

Thumbnail for the video titled "The top legislative priorities of Alliance for a Better Utah"

Former Fresno airport workers say a viral video cost them their jobs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Fresno airport workers say a viral video cost them their jobs"
More Video News

Don't Miss