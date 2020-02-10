Man arrested after detectives find over 26 pounds of meth in vehicle

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A California man was booked into jail and may face federal charges after deputies said they found more than 20 pounds of drugs in his vehicle Sunday.

The Summitt County Sheriff’s detective assigned to the Homeland Security Investigations Interdiction Taskforce made a traffic stop on a vehicle for an insurance violation, according to deputies.

The traffic stop happened on eastbound I-80 near milepost 155 where detectives said they “saw items in the vehicle that led them to believe the driver of the vehicle was involved in criminal activity.”

Detectives deployed K9 Gorka for an open-air sniff of the vehicle. The K9 reportedly indicated the vehicle had the presence of a narcotic odor.

After a search of the 2009 Chevrolet Impala, detectives found 26 pounds of methamphetamine which was recovered from the passenger side of the vehicle.

Courtesy: Summit County Sherriff’s Office

The driver, identified as Timoteo Castro Guerrero, 37, of Tulare, Calif., was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail.

The case was transferred over to the Homeland Security Investigations for federal prosecution. If convicted, Guerrero could face up to 10 years in federal prison.

Anyone with information about people involved in manufacturing, distribution or the sale of narcotics is asked to send an anonymous tip online at https://www.summitcountysheriff.org/submit-a-tip/ or call your local law enforcement.

