ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a man and biting an officer.

St. George Police say the incident happened Thursday around 1:30 a.m. at a residence near 1235 W. 360 N. in St. George. The suspect is identified as 48-year-old Shiloh Cody.

When police arrived, they witnessed three men physically assaulting each other.

The altercation began when one man reportedly heard someone yelling and causing a disturbance outside of his apartment. That man went outside with a firearm to check out the disturbance and found Cody as the source.

Police say when the man approached, Cody walked toward the man “in an aggressive manner,” resulting in a physical altercation.

During the scuffle, the firearm dropped to the ground which is when Cody allegedly grabbed the other man’s throat, bit his middle finger and slammed the man’s head to the ground multiple times.

Police say Cody got ahold of the gun which is when an eyewitness nearby reported hearing gunshots.

As the fight continued, a third man got involved and the firearm was wrestled away from Cody. The man who owned the gun removed the weapon from the scene and walked back to his apartment. At that point, he realized he had been shot in the shoulder during the scuffle.

As Cody and the man who jumped in to help continue fighting, that’s when Cody reportedly bit the man’s arm causing “serious injury.”

Shortly after the biting, police arrived at the scene and tased Cody, ending the scuffle. As police tried placing Cody in a patrol vehicle he began thrashing around, eventually head-butting an officer and then biting another officer’s arm while inside the patrol car.

Cody was arrested on six charges including two counts of aggravated assault, three accounts of assault on a police officer and one count of interfering with arrest.

He is current;y booked at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.