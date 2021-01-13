Man arrested after beating woman he met dog walking in St. George

(ABC4 News) — A man is in custody after police say he assaulted a woman he met while walking his dog in St. George on Jan. 9.

According to a probable cause statement, A woman was out walking her dog when she met a man who was also out walking his dog. The two then began talking about her dogs before the woman invited the man into her home to continue talking.

The victim said that the man then followed her into her house when she began to feel uncomfortable with the suspect, John Paul Daley, 46, being in her home and asked him to leave.

Daley then told the victim that he was going to use the restroom before leaving. After the suspect exited the restroom, the victim again told him that he needed to leave. A probable cause statement said that the suspect then began yelling and screaming at the victim and grabbed a metal object and hit her multiple times in the head and body.

The victim then fell to the floor, where the suspect continued to hit her with the metal object until she was unconscious.

A probable cause statement said that when the victim regained consciousness, she was being dragged into the bathroom by the suspect, who then knocked her unconscious again.

The woman then woke up inside the shower in the bathroom and could hear the suspect breaking things inside her home. The victim also told police that she believed that the suspect thought she was dead.

The woman then crawled outside of the bathroom into the street where a man found her and called the police. The man who called the police then confronted the suspect who had walked outside of the home, restraining him until police arrived.

Officers took the suspect to a hospital, where he then kicked a security guard and attempted to head-butt a medical technician, according to a probable cause statement. Police also said the suspect had alcohol in his system at the time of his arrest.

The suspect was later taken into custody and told officers that he had no recollection of what had happened and didn’t recall harming anyone.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and had several stitches placed in her head and temple area, a probable cause statement said.