Man arrested after attempted ATM robbery in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after attempting to rob an ATM machine in West Jordan on Wednesday.

West Jordan Police say the incident happened at a Chase Bank located near 7352 S Plaza Center Drive.

Police say the suspect rammed the back of his truck into an ATM machine and attempted to steal it, but was unsuccessful in his attempts.

Police tracked down the suspect’s vehicle about a block away from the bank and took the suspect into custody.

Officials say the truck was stolen from the Ogden area and are still investigating the incident.