Man arrested after allegedly stealing, crashing SLCPD police car

Salt Lake City, Utah (ACB4 News) – A 48-year-old man was arrested Friday night after police say he stole one of their police cars, then crashed it, all within a 12-minute span.

The incident started when a Salt Lake City Police officer was leaving the Gail Miller Resource Center, located at 242 Paramount Avenue, after assisting Salt Lake City Fire Department on an unrelated call, just before 11 p.m. and realized his patrol vehicle was missing.

Officers and dispatchers were able to determine the vehicle’s location but during the tracking, police received notification the driver had lost control of the car and crashed on Foothill Drive near I-80.

The suspect, Stuart Wilson, initially refused to exit the vehicle but with the help of Utah Highway Patrol, SLCPD officers were able to safely take the man into custody.

The preliminary investigation states the officer’s key fob, which locks the vehicle and keeps it running securely, malfunctioned after the officer locked the doors.

Wilson was booked into jail on multiple charges including Theft of Services, Drunkenness, Theft of a Vehicle, Assault by a Prisoner, Criminal Mischief, Interfering with an Arresting Officer, Disorderly Conduct and Not having a Valid Driver’s License.