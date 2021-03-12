Man arrested after allegedly attempting to entice a minor in St. George

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Minnesota truck driver is facing possible charges for human smuggling and enticing a minor after being arrested by undercover officers in Saint George.

According to a probable cause statement, an arresting officer working for the Internet Crimes Against Children and Human Trafficking Task Force received a message from the suspect while posing undercover as a teenager on Grindr.

Documents state the suspect, 59-year-old Joseph Gendreau, messaged the undercover officer sharing that he was “a truck driver from Minnesota” and his truck broke down so he was staying in Saint George.

Arresting documents say Gendreau went on to then ask if the undercover officer “liked Xbox and video games” saying that he had “multiple brand new Xboxs and large TVs”.

Gendreau also added that he was “was looking for a ‘twink’ son to live with him and travel with him”

Documents say that the undercover officer then expressed that he did want an Xbox and TV, to which Gendreau allegedly replied, “lol well you could just come live with me lmao.”

Gendreau then allegedly sent the officer pictures of his house, saying “that’s my house clothing optional of course.”

A probable cause statement shares that Gendreau then sent the undercover officer a picture of another minor that he claimed he had been taking care of since he was 16. Gendreau told the officer that he and the boy “sleep together, shower together, and cuddle.”

“Joseph stated he was looking for someone who likes to be closer ‘more sex’ and “maybe a threesum” a probable cause statement said.

The undercover officer told Gendreau that he was turning 17 soon, to which Gendreau responded “even if your younger I’d still let you do what ever you wanted to”, according to a probable cause statement.

Gendreau then said he makes $5,000 to $6,000 a month, offering to pay for food, clothes and “everything else.”

A probable cause statement said that Gendreau and the undercover officer arranged to meet at a local restaurant. Gendreau was later seen exiting that restaurant and was taken into custody.

Officers later searched Gendreau’s hotel room and found condoms, lubricant, and a recently purchased Xbox.

Documents state that Gendreau has a history of crimes involving minors, including sexual assault of a 16-year-old. In an interview with police, he told officers that he had served 16 years in prison for past child sex crimes.

Gendreau allegedly admitted to knowing that the undercover officer was posing as a minor, but denied that he ever intended to do anything sexual with the minor that the officer was posing as, according to a probable cause statement.