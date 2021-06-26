Man arrested after 150 mph chase on bullet bike while carrying female passenger

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 30-year-old man is behind bars after leading police on a chase on his bullet bike that was estimated to exceed 150 miles per hour.

Jhon Sorto-Orellana was booked into jail late on Wednesday night with charges of speed racing, reckless driving, failure to stop, and reckless endangerment. The probable cause statement indicates that while Sorto-Orellana was zipping through Summit County in an attempt to evade police, he was carrying a female passenger on the back of his bike. According to the statement she gave police, she knew that law enforcement was trying to pull the driver over and that she attempted to scream and hit him to get Sorto-Orellana to stop. She told police that she feared she was going to fly off the bike due to their extremely high speed of travel.

The statement claims that Sorto-Orellana was traveling with drivers on six other bullet bikes from Salt Lake County into Summit County on I-80 and was weaving in and out of traffic. Dispatch informed officers of their high speeds, which were estimated to be over 150 miles per hour. When an officer prepared to clock the bikes on his radar, he found them going at around 80 miles per hour, which still exceeded the posted speed limit of 65. As soon as the officer exited the median to attempt a stop, the bikes accelerated quickly into triple-digit speeds.

Four of the bikes managed to escape from sight near Coalville, while other pursuing troopers terminated their chase near the construction at I-84, due to public safety concerns. Those bikes were later located near SR-65 by East Canyon Resort, with Sorto-Orellana being the lone member of the crew who was stopped by police.

Sorto-Orellana’s charges of speed racing, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment are all considered misdemeanors while his chare of failure to stop is characterized as a 3rd-degree felony.