Man and women found by trooper after motorcycle crash

News

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper came across a man and women involved in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

Lt. Jacob Cox with the Utah Highway Patrol says the trooper was on Highway 6 West of Goshen and Eureka when he came across a man and women who had been in a motorcycle crash.

The woman is in critical condition and the man in fair condition, Lt. Cox says.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Lt. Cox says troopers are at the hospital waiting to ask the two people involved what happened.

This is a developing story, more information will be updated as it becomes available.

