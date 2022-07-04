ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a carwash while threatening employees with a skateboard in St. George.

The St. George Police Department has identified the suspect as Michael Maxwell Whitaker, 28.

Police first responded to a robbery call near 146 E Center Street where the victim says Whitaker approached him and entered his vehicle, trying to steal it.

The victim says Whitaker entered the car, then exited, demanding the victim hand over his car keys. The victim says Whitaker threatened to physically assault him by extending his arm and attempting to punch the victim in the face.

Whitaker then fled the scene on foot and headed over to a Fabulous Freddy’s car wash business where he allegedly robbed employees, according to arrest records.

Whitaker allegedly entered the business and demanded cash from the register while threatening to injure workers with a “large wooden skateboard” if they did not comply.

Police say the employees removed cash from the register and placed it on the counter before Whitaker took off with the money and fled the store on foot.

Officers later located Whitaker along Diagonal Street but say he was uncooperative and did not yield to officer commands.

After successfully placing Whitaker in custody, police found $325 in cash inside the suspect’s pants pockets. Officers say the suspect was arrested while currently on probation or parole, or while free on bail awaiting trial on a previous felony charge.

The cash was returned to the store and Whitaker was arrested on six charges including aggravated robbery, robbery, aggravated assault by a prisoner with serious bodily injury, disarming a police officer and failure to stop at the command of law enforcement.

The suspect is currently booked at the Washington County Jail.