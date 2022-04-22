SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A suspect of multiple vehicle break-ins, as well as assault of a city employee, is facing one charge of aggravated robbery following an incident that took place on April 21.

The suspect, 28-year-old Kory Bankhead, allegedly admitted to using bath salts before the disruption.

Bankhead’s crimes began when he approached a South Salt Lake City employee who was seated in the driver’s seat of his work truck in a community center’s parking lot. Bankhead allegedly demanded the truck and tried to enter the vehicle through the driver’s door. The city employee exited the truck and pushed Bankhead back. Bankhead then allegedly hit and pushed the city employee who was able to defend himself and keep Bankhead from getting into the truck, which was unlocked with the keys in the ignition.

When questioned, the city employee allegedly stated that he did not know Bankhead and he believed Bankhead was unlawfully and intentionally attempting to take his vehicle, against his will, and by force.

According to the affidavit, Bankhead allegedly left the parking lot following the incident and entered at least three unoccupied vehicles parked in the area.

The city employee followed Bankhead until he was located by law enforcement and arrested.