PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself on campus at Brigham Young University (BYU) on Aug. 12.

BYU Police have identified the suspect as Jose Guadalupe Ochoa-Gourdin, 22. This is the second time he’s been arrested for a BYU lewdness incident.

Authorities first responded to reports of lewdness on the Maeser Trail at the school campus. When officers arrived, they found a woman who says a man had exposed himself to her while in the area.

She provided a description of the suspect who was later identified as Ochoa-Gourdin through security camera footage. He was previously arrested for exposing himself in a similar fashion near the same area in May 2021.

According to arrest documents, Ochoa-Gourdin had two prior convictions for lewdness over the past 10 years.

In the May 2021 incident, the victim reported jogging on a wooded trail when she spotted Ochoa-Gourdin standing off the trail near a tree.

The victim told police as she passed the suspect, he turned towards her and lifted his shirt up to expose his private area.

Authorities found surveillance footage of Ochoa-Gourdin walking from a nearby Wendy’s fast food restaurant where he was employed to the BYU trail area.

Police later arrested Ochoa-Gourdin at his place of employment.

He has been arrested on two charges including lewdness and criminal trespassing for the most recent incident. He is currently booked at the Utah County Jail.