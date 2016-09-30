Man Accused of Stabbing His Brother After Altercation

WEST JORDAN (ABC4 Utah) – West Jordan Police are investigating a stabbing that happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday at 6337 West Copper Dust Lane.

Police tell ABC4 Utah two brothers got into an argument inside of their mother’s basement.

During the argument, police say the 36-year-old brother grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed his 37-year-old brother multiple times in the chest.

The 37-year-old brother is in the hospital in critical condition. His brother was taken into police custody.

