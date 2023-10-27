SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 23-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday in downtown Salt Lake City after he allegedly slashed a skateboarder with a machete and told police he believed he was fighting a fish.

Ryan Davis swung a large machete at the skateboarder while he was riding on the 300 block of South Main Street, court documents filed in Salt Lake County state. The strike left the victim with a half-inch laceration in his left forearm and required stitches.

When speaking with a police officer, Davis allegedly admitted to swinging the machete at the skateboarder, explaining he wanted to hurt him because he thought he was a fish.

Davis was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for alleged aggravated assault.

He was also recently sentenced on three counts of attempted aggravated assault for an incident in July after he approached a Jack in the Box worker, asked them for food and pulled out a knife when they refused.