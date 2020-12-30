Man accused of shooting another man in the face in South Salt Lake arrested

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man accused of shooting another man in the face at a Maverik gas station in early December.

South Salt Lake Police say the suspect, 33-year-old Christopher Lee Barros, was identified, located, and arrested.

Barros was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for attempted aggravated murder, aggravated robbery causing serious bodily injury upon another, mayhem, felony discharge of firearm-shoot in direction of person, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, obstruction of justice, manufacture/possession of buglary tools, and use of/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say the 28-year-old man that was shot in the face is still recovering.

Police in South Salt Lake are continuing to search for a man who allegedly robbed a South Salt Lake business in early December.

The man, according to authorities, committed a strongarm robbery at the Family Dollar in South Salt Lake on Dec. 4.