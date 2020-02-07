Man accused of selling Provo company’s products online charged with wire fraud

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A man has been charged with defrauding Dark Energy, a Provo company.

In a press release, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced that Dustin Erhardt, a 33-year-old man from Beaverton, Oregon was charged with five counts of wire fraud. The charges allege he used his position as a contractor to defraud Dark Energy. Erhardt is accused of shipping products to himself and then selling them on Amazon.

Dark Energy makes military-grade power devices, including the Poseidon Device, a portable charger sold on Amazon.

Erhardt is accused of devising a scheme while working for Dark Energy. He allegdly used his confidential access to have products shipped to either himself or to Amazon fulfillment centers for sale on his own Amazon account.

The indictment says he stole 1,102 Poseidon Devices throughout the scheme.

The indictment also alleges that when Dark Energy discovered unauthorized sellers on Amazon, Erhardt offered to help find out who they were in an effort to conceal his theft from the company. As the investigation continued, law enforcement officers discovered Erhardt was the unauthorized seller.

Officials arrested Erhardt on Wednesday, February 5th. He made an initial appearance in court, and is no longer in custody. The maximum penalty for each count is 20 years in federal prison.

Indictments are not finding of guilt. Individuals charged in indictments are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in court.

