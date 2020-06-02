Man accused of entering home, sexually assaulting woman and holding her against her will

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Sandy man was arrested Sunday after deputies say he entered a home, sexually assaulted a woman and held her against her will.

Deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office in Eagle Mountain said they were dispatched to a report from a woman who said a neighbor came to her door and told her she had been assaulted.

When deputies arrived, the victim reportedly told them that a man with whom she had recently been in a relationship with identified as Marc Jon Schacht, 46, of Sandy, had broken into her home earlier that day.

She reported that Schacht would not let her leave her home when she tried and then sexually assaulted her. She told deputies that Schacht also choked her until she was unconscious. The woman was eventually able to escape from Schacht and seek help from a neighbor, according to deputies.

As she was being treated by paramedics, deputies found Schacht a short distance away and took him into custody without incident.

Schacht was booked into the Utah County Jail and faces charges of aggravated sexual assault and kidnapping, burglary of a dwelling, and aggravated assault.

Deputies said the victim in the case sustained injuries consistent with the charges. Schacht’s bail was set at $50,000.00.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.