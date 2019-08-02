Man accused of abducting two girls out of California arrested in Utah

IRON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A man suspected of abducting his girlfriend’s children out of California was arrested in Southern Utah by Utah Highway Patrol Thursday.

UHP said a trooper identified the father of the kidnapping suspect as he was traveling southbound on Interstate 15 near Parowan.

As the trooper performed a traffic stop, he spotted kidnapping suspect Joshua Adle as one of the rear seat passengers.

Adle is accused of an 8-month-old girl and 18-month-old girl from their home in Riverside, Calif. without their mother’s permission.

On Tuesday night, Riverside police said the children’s mother and Adle, her live-in boyfriend, were in a verbal and physical and domestic altercation. The woman put her children to bed then left the home. When she returned about an hour later, Adle and the girls were gone.

Troopers said Adle and his parents were taken into custody without incident. The two girls were found unharmed in the vehicle as well.

UHP said troopers will work with the Division of Child and Family Services to get them back to their mother in California.

Adle and his parents were booked into the Iron County Jail where they await extradition to face formal charges.

Troopers said they knew Adle was in the area thanks to guidance from the FBI Violent Crime Task Force.

UHP called it “a great team effort to bring a good ending to a scary situation.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: