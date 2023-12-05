SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 72-year-old man died Monday after he was struck by a vehicle Monday night in North Ogden.

Lt. Jeremy Hindes with the local police department said the collision happened around 6 p.m. near 557 East and 2600 North.

The man was trying to walk across 2600 North when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, Hindes said.

The crash remains under investigation.



According to the Utah Highway Patrol, there have been 949 pedestrian-involved crashes on Utah roads this year.