Male in critical condition after crashing vehicle during possible ‘street racing’ in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 20-year-old is in critical condition after a rollover in West Jordan during what police are calling possible ‘street racing’

West Jordan Public Information Officer Jennifer Worthen said they were called to a crash around 11 p.m. at 6800 South 5600 West.

Witnesses said two vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed, believed to have been racing, when the driver of one of the cars lost control and struck a power box.

The male driver was ejected and suffered critical injuries. A 17-year-old female passenger was also seriously injured. Both were taken to Intermountain Medical Center by ambulance.

Worthen said she does not have an updated condition of the man as of Monday morning. A CART team, crash analysis reconstruction team, however, was called to the scene, usually only called out in extremely critical crashes.

The crash remains under investigation.