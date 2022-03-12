(ABC4) – This weekend, Utahns will prepare to move their clocks ahead one hour for daylight saving time, one week later on March 20th marks the start to spring.

The season which comes with longer periods of daylight and eventually warmer temperatures…and unfortunately the heightened risk for kids being hurt during outdoor activities.

According to 2020 data released by the Centers for Disease Control, Utah has more traumatic brain injuries among children compared to almost every other state.

Many of those caused by ATV accidents according to Primary Children’s hospital. Officials there say from 2019 to 2020 ATV accidents involving kids rose by over 30%.

However, a severe injury to the brain can come in several forms.

Jessica Strong, Community Health director at Primary Children’s Hospital recalls one patient ” there was a young girl tripped and fell down the stairs and hit her head into the wall and sustained a concussion that way.”

Symptoms related to a possible traumatic brain injury include headaches, confusion, dizziness, problems keeping balance, slurred speech, and blurred vision.

According to the C-D-C, In 2019, about 15% of all U.S. high-school students self-reported one or more sports or recreation-related concussions within the preceding 12 months.

TBI’s are categorized as moderate, mild or severe.

Most TBIs that occur each year are mild TBIs or concussions.1 A mild TBI or concussion is caused by:

A bump, blow, or jolt to the head, or

By a hit to the body that causes the head and brain to move quickly back and forth

Strong says “while kids are on a bike, scooter, skateboard, roller blades or any of those outdoor activities that are so much fun please make sure they are wearing a helmet.”

Intermountain Healthcare doctors say in some cases signs and symptoms of a TBI may not be noticeable right away, but the effects could be long-lasting – like memory or cognitive thinking problems.

Jessica Strong says it’s because “the brain is hitting those hard skull bones, in the fall or the impact and that can damage the brain.”

She says something as simple as letting the child get adequate rest is vital in the recovery process.

Doctors say they recognize accidents happen but parents should keep in mind important safety measures like ensuring their child is wearing a safety helmet is a good way of being proactive and hopefully preventing a severe brain injury.