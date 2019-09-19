Make-A-Wish Drive for Wishes campaign to cruise through Utah to grant wishes

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Make-A-Wish Utah kicked off its inaugural Drive for Wishes event Thursday at its office in Murray.

Drive for Wishes will be Make-A-Wish’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Brad Strong, Dealer Principal of Strong Volkswagon said they were honored when Make-A-Wish approached them asking them to be their partner for the event.

Strong said Drives for Wishes will hold four major events in St. George, Park City, Logan, and Odgen.

He said when the car passes through they will grant wishes while there and hopefully do some fundraising for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Make-A-Wish Utah “Wish Wall”

“As being part of the community you feel like you need to give back. And this is such a great cause what they do for these children that are facing life illnesses is just fantastic, so we’re just proud and honored to be associated with them,” Strong said.

Jared Perry, CEO of Make-A-Wish Utah, said they decided to start the campaign this year to shed more light on the kids in our communities who need help.

“This is the first time we’ve run this campaign. Even though we’re granting a wish Monday through Friday, every day of the workweek…it’s not enough. For every kid we grand a wish to we have a child waiting for a wish. And so really the campaign here is to do something big something unusual where we can engage the community so they can understand that they’re right there in their own community. These are kids that we know,” said Perry.

Now that the campaign has officially launched, for the rest of Septemeber and all through October, Make-A-Wish Utah representatives and the Wish Car will travel throughout the state to further the organization’s mission to grant wishes for children battling critical illnesses.

Ellie Saxey

During the event, wish kid, Ellie Saxey joined Make-A-Wish Utah in unveiling the campaign’s iconic Wish Car, donated by Strong Auto Group.

Ellie’s wish was granted earlier this summer. She wanted to be a Rodeo Princess at the Pioneer Day Rodeo.

“It made me forget about everything that was going on and it was magical to get away from all that,” said Ellie.

To learn more about Make-A-Wish Utah or to get involved click here.

