Major storm targets Utah; cold snap to follow

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A large storm system carrying arctic air is on the way to Utah! Major weather changes will be unfolding for the next 24 hours as a strong cold front pushes through the state and brings a slew of weather hazards.

Hello, September storm— you mean business‼️ 🌬🥶❄️



Utah impacts include a high wind warning, winter storm warning for some mountains, winter weather advisories…



Get ready for a 30 degree temp drop for Tuesday. We are tracking all the changes on @abc4utah #utwx #there4you pic.twitter.com/0OQ0BzO7e6 — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) September 8, 2020

The front will move through Northern Utah beginning Monday night and track through the state into Tuesday. The setup of this storm system will trigger gusty downslope canyon winds along the Wasatch Front, for parts of the Uinta Basin, through Castle County, in parts of the west desert, San Rafael Swell, and near canyons in Washington County. These will be damaging winds gusting up to at least 80 miles per hour. Canyon winds for the Wasatch Front will be particularly destructive in Davis and Weber counties, impacting cities at the mouth of the canyons like Farmington, Centerville, Kaysville, Bountiful, and Ogden. High wind warnings are posted and begin at midnight and will remain in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Heads up! The cold front we’ve discussed on @abc4utah for the last week is moving through Pocatello right now.



Check out ⬇️⬇️ the damaging wind headed our way. This front will trigger damaging canyon winds to the Wasatch Front—Davis & Weber Counties beware! @abc4utah #utwx https://t.co/4aW8smrhrf — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) September 8, 2020

On top of the wind, Utah’s first mountain snow is upon us. Many mountain valleys and benches could see flurries flying as precipitation follows the front! This snow won’t stick, but while it falls, it could makes some higher elevation roads difficult to travel. The worst snow impacts are expected over the Uinta Mountains Monday into Tuesday. Snow paired with extreme winds will create very dangerous travel conditions. Campers and hikers should leave the area. Snow levels look to fall to about 6,000 feet, so SW Wyoming as well as mountains in Northern Utah will also deal with falling snow. Accumulation is possible in the extreme higher elevations, with totals in the high Uintas between 6-12 inches. Valleys have the chance of a morning shower Tuesday morning, but will not receive significant precipitation.

Colder air will file in behind this massive cold front and strong storm system. Daytime highs will fall about 20-30 degrees along the Wasatch Front. Overnight lows will plummet with a season-ending event for local gardens. Expect freezing or near-freezing temperatures to impact the Wasatch Front, Cache Valley, Uinta Basin, and the Sanpete and Sevier Valleys Tuesday into Wednesday. Sensitive vegetation needs to be covered or brought inside

💥Summery Labor Day followed by a MAJOR weather change‼️

—winds pick up & damaging, gusty canyon winds for some (Weber & Davis Co.) overnight & in the AM.

—-Temps crash with highs only in the 60s tomorrow

—Mtn snow will fly! We could see flurries on benches! ❄️ @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/ghnWiOVHjS — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) September 7, 2020

Temperatures will remain below average for Salt Lake City through Friday with weekend highs getting back into the 80s. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will bring highs only int he 50s and 60s along the Wasatch Front. For updates on Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast, stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team.