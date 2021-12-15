Major SLC traffic hazards, downed trees and utility lines due to severe weather

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police has reported a downed tree and utility line near 145 South 300 East, and another downed tree near 50 West 400 South on Wednesday morning.

Heavy snowfall in the area has caused multiple road closures and hazards. School closures, road closures, cancelled flights, and power outages are causing significant delays for locals and travelers alike.

Officials say around 25 inbound flights and six outbound flights have been canceled at the Salt Lake City Airport at this time.

Power outages have affected close to 13,000 people in Salt Lake County since Tuesday night.

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

SLCPD is urging Utahns to be extra careful today. Keep your eyes open for potential hazards, and if you see a downed tree or utility line, do not approach. Transportation officials are also strongly advising working from home when possible today to avoid slick, dangerous road conditions.

If you can avoid/delay traveling until later this morning, it may be a good idea. Our graveyard & dayshift officers have been busy responding to traffic hazards such as this downed tree & utility line near 145 South 300 East. Please be safe. #slc #SaltLakeCity #slcpd #utwx pic.twitter.com/KAbI3aujkX — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) December 15, 2021

The mountains have gotten around 20 inches of snow, and as folks are looking to get out there, officials recommend that safety should be the number one priority.