SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A major nine-vehicle crash has left one person dead, shutting down roads along State Street in Sandy on Friday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says the crash happened along State Street near 10600 S.

Sandy Police says the multi-vehicle crash involved nine cars and has left one person dead and several other injured.

Currently, lanes going both directions between 10000 S and 10600 S are completely blocked to traffic. Closures will remain for several hours.

Police say speed was a factor in the deadly collision, but no further details were released.

Officials say road closures are expected to remain in place for at least four hours, but that could change.

Drivers headed to the area are asked to seek an alternate route of travel at this time.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will be sending a crew to the scene to gather more information.