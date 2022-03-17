SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A major crash has shut down lanes in Spanish Fork on Thursday.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the northbound lanes along I-15 are currently shut down.

Deputies say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when a stalled vehicle was stopped on the highway and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The male driver who hit the stalled car has been airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition. A few other minor injuries were also reported.

All lanes on the freeway were shut down for the helicopter landing, but some lanes have since reopened to allow traffic.

UHP says the I-15 roads affected stretch from milepost 256-257.

Drivers in the area should use caution and prepare for traffic delays.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will update when more information becomes available.