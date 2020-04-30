Salt Lake City tailor company pivots to mask making, gives to communities in need

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)—Since the pandemic started impacting Utah Tailor Cooperative a Salt Lake City suit company has pivoted into helping the community, one face mask at a time.

“Do you want it single-breasted, double-breasted, four buttons on the sleeve, five buttons on the sleeve,” asked co-owner Adam Malmborg.

Those are the typical questions co-owner Adam Malmborg asks clients but amid the pandemic, Tailor Cooperative is closed.

“Right now we are closed to clients,” Malmborg said.

Tailor Cooperative has transitioned into making face masks.

“They are three layers we have a horsehair canvas inside,” Malmborg said.

Two tailors have sewed hundreds of masks for sale, and Utah Tailor Cooperative has donated more than 2,000 disposable masks.

The most recent donation was 500 disposable masks to Salt Lake County Homeless Resource Centers.

“We are so grateful because the need is great in order to protect against COVID-19 the masks are critically important especially to those who cannot socially distance,” Salt Lake County Director of Programs Katherine Fife said.

Although the governor has allowed for some local businesses to reopen, Tailor Cooperative will continue its mask production.

“I don’t think this is going to change anytime soon; we are going to keep making and donating masks,” Malamborg said.

Tailor Cooperative plans to reopen Friday by appointment only.

Masks are $25 and can be purchased online.

If you’d like to donate and other forms of personal protective equipment to Salt Lake County, there are donation bins at the Government Center.

