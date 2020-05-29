OGDEN (ABC4 News) – It’s an art festival tradition the First Friday Art Stroll, where people can walk down the street and see what various artists and shops have going. But the pandemic has put a bit of a clamp on the festivities.

For the second time the First Friday Art Stroll will be going virtual.

RELATED: Virtual Festivals to Save SLC Venues

In press release sent to ABC4 News: “For the past couple of months, we have tried new concepts for the virtual art stroll. June is no different, as we continue to social distance in this new phase. Through our social media outlets, we will continue to post art from people who use the hashtag #OgdenSharesArt. We have made thirteen short videos with over 400 photos shared in April and May.

The press release acknowledges some of the places are opening up, “Although the First Friday Art Stroll is virtual for June, some of our community partners have started to open and are able to host small events while practicing social distancing. We are happy that as restrictions are starting to lift, things are starting to look up and people can experience art in person.”

RELATED: 90 year old art teacher returns to work

For a full list of what you can experience virtually, please visit their website, or you can also learn more at visitogden.com