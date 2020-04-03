Free course helps Utah business owners navigate the coronavirus crisis

Mike Leavitt, Sen. Romney participates in series on how to save your business during COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A free course designed to help Utah businesses during the coronavirus crisis begins Friday.

The course, called “Navigating COVID-19: How to Save Your Business with Mike Leavitt” is free to business leaders through the generosity of the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation.

Participants will gain context about the pandemic, and practical Main Street business intelligence that addresses questions like these:

What steps can I take now to position my business for a more rapid recovery?

Where do I get immediate business assistance?

What assumptions should I make to inform my business planning?

What sources of information should I listen to?

How long will it last?

The first forum is 11 a.m. on Friday and is hosted by World Trade Center Utah in partnership with the David Eccles School of Business, the Marriner S. Eccles Institute, and the Leavitt Group. The forum “will provide clear and actionable direction to help local businesses navigate the COVID-19 health and economic crisis.”

World Trade Center Utah president & CEO Miles Hansen will be featured on this expert panel. Governor Gary Herbert will also participate.

