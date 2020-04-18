Farmers encourage Utahns to get produce from them

Another community coming together during a time of crisis are people in the agriculture industry. ABC4’s Jordan Verdadeiro spoke to some farmers up north on what they’re doing to come together.

I spoke to some farmers who are encouraging residents to go to farms for produce instead of going to supermarkets for this pandemic because not only is it fresher, but it’s safer.

Do you know the difference between a good peach and a bad peach? Randy Lemon, owner of Grammy’s Fruit and Produce in Willard on US 89, showed me as we stood 6 feet apart.

“Some open, some closed, the open ones have probably taken a hit,” said Lemon.

Lemon says the frost Thursday night has damaged many farmers fruits but he’s still hopeful this season will bring great produce.

“But there’s a lot of still full tightly closed buds which have been protected from the frost, which still should give us a full crop,” said Lemon.

Lemon says by going directly to farmers for produce instead of grocery stores, you can practice social distancing safely.

“It’s more of an open air market, I feel very comfortable that customers will feel and should be safer, in that environment instead of grouped up and closely tied together,” said Lemon.

US 89 produce stands open around June.

“We will go ahead and follow the guidelines that the state and the CDC have out there for social distancing,” said Lemon.

He says another way he and others in this industry make money are through farmers markets. He says by supporting farmers markets this summer, if they’re open, you can help the industry tremendously.

“We are local, we are small businesses, we need your support, I feel more comfortable in my fruit stand than I do in a grocery store,” said Lemon.

To find Grammy’s head North on US 89.

