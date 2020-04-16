Downtown Salt Lake Farmers Market launches ‘Save the Market’ campaign

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Downtown Salt Lake City Farmers Market, a project of Urban Food Connections of Utah are asking for community support in order to continue running the weekly summer market in Pioneer Park.

The market, which has been held in the park for 29 years, offers local farmers and growers the opportunity to sell produce and connect with their community.

Below is a full statement:

Hello friends,

For nearly 30 years, the Downtown Farmers Market has been a beloved Salt Lake institution, a place where we come together as a community, connect with the people that grow our food, and celebrate Utah’s agricultural heritage. Utah was founded on the principles of self-reliance, community, and generosity, and nowhere is that more evident than every Saturday at the Market. Our mission has never been more important.

At this critical time, however, the future of the Downtown Farmers Market is in jeopardy. We are writing to you today to ask for your help.

The Downtown Farmers Market, Tuesday Harvest Market and Rio Grande Winter Market have been sustained by vendor revenue, community sponsors, and your loyal support. Operating safely and responsibly during the pandemic requires extensive changes to our markets. These changes will significantly reduce revenue and increase our operating costs.

Despite these challenges, we are committed to connecting our community with local food from producers they know and trust. We are a critical lifeline for regional farmers and producers who are the backbone of our local food system. But, now, we need your help to preserve our iconic farmers markets and our organization.

Please make a tax-deductible gift to Urban Food Connections of Utah today. Your gift will ensure that farmers, ranchers and food producers can continue to earn a living. You have the power to keep these small businesses alive, and to strengthen food security in our state. You have the power to help ensure that our most vulnerable populations have access to healthy, local food.

Thank you for your support – it makes a big difference to all those we serve. Together, we know our community will rise to meet this collective challenge.

Those who which to donate to the fund and learn more about the SLC Farmers Market can do so at: slcfarmersmarket.org

